Cooler, Safer Grinding with a Leather Grip

When I grind the ends of screws and bolts to shorten them, it’s hard to hold them steady with a pliers, and they become too hot to grip with fingers. Here’s a safer, easier way: punch a hole in a scrap of leather that’s the same size as the shank of whatever you’re grinding.

Center the hole on the leather. Now slip the fastener through the hole and fold the leather over the screw or bolt head to form an easy-to-grip finger protector. This “handle” will keep your fingers cool and a safer distance from the grinding wheel, while also ensuring that the fastener remains securely held while you steady it on the tool-rest.

– Oneil Long

Mound City, Missouri