Cork Your Glue Bottle

Even though I try to be careful, I often lose the little caps that come on some carpenter’s glue bottles. When I do, I have a simple trick for replacing them. I drill holes in both ends of a synthetic wine bottle cork about 1/2″ deep. Then, I cut the cork in half to make two glue bottle caps. Drill the holes slightly smaller in diameter than your glue bottle’s nozzle, so the new cap will fit tightly. The synthetic material is pliable and seals the nozzle well.

– Alejandro Balbis

Longueuil, Quebec