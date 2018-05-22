Crosscut Sled Dust Shroud

I made this long dust shroud from scrap plywood and 1/8″ acrylic to improve dust collection on my table saw crosscut sled. Scrap blocks, attached to the fences of my sled, enable the shroud to slide up and down for slipping workpieces underneath, without allowing the shroud to shift left and right during cutting. I’ve attached the overarm dust collection hose from my saw’s blade guard to the acrylic top, but a shop vacuum hose can be inserted through a hole in the side wall of the shroud for sucking up the dust, too. Even though the shroud must rest on top of the workpiece being cut, which creates a gap underneath, I’ve found that my dust hose still clears almost all of the dust inside.

– Charles Mak

Calgary, Alberta