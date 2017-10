Whenever I need to drill a hole into the end of a long workpiece that won’t fit on my drill press, I use my doweling jig instead. I clamp the jig to the workpiece and drill the hole as deeply as the jig will allow. If the hole needs to be a little deeper, I take the jig off and use the “starter” hole as a guide to continue drilling. In fact, I used this technique recently to install a post-type swivel caster on a table leg.

– Gary Storme

Anacortes, Washington