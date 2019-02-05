Drum Sander Grit Reminder

Sometimes I forget what grit I have installed on my stationary drum sander. After seeing Bill Field’s magnetic lathe speed indicators trick in issue 529, I got the idea to do something similar for my drum sander. I rounded up some magnets I’ve been collecting and sprayed them flat white, then wrote the various sanding drum grits on them. Now, when I change the abrasive, I attach the appropriate magnet to the top of the drum sander’s control box. The magnets won’t vibrate off when the sander is running, and it’s always easy to see the grit currently installed on the machine.

– Richard Nichols

Springfield, Illinois