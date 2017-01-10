Dual-Bar Crosscut Fence Jig

by Reader SubmittedJan 10, 2017
Dual-Bar Crosscut Fence Jig

Table saw miter gauges are OK for crosscutting short workpieces, but they aren’t stable for long stock — as designed, they cantilever bad. I think I’ve improved on the concept by using both miter slots! I simply attached two aluminum miter bars to a long hardwood crosspiece with bolts and screws, then attached a block on top to act as a blade guard and extra support (the metal disk on top is a rare-earth magnet for storing the fence). My fence jig adds dead-on square precision, plus more stability, when crosscutting long workpieces.

– Bill Wells
Olympia, Washington

Posted in:

  • Joe Lunchbag

    I like the concept of the dual bar crosscut jig. However, it looks like you could possibly hit the bolt if you were to cut a little long.

    • byte.me@live.ca

      As it states in the article, it’s a magnet for storage.

    • Joe Lyddon

      I think that is the Magnet he talked about…

    • bob817

      I agree Joe, definitely not a good place for a bolt

    • Copperhead1951

      The “bolt” is actually a rare earth magnet used to store the jig as stated in the article.

  • Crosscut sleds have been around for a very long time. I remember building my first one back in the 1960’s that i used with my old Sears table saw. Many woodworkers continually strive to build the better crosscut sled

  • John G. Eugster

    Much safer to make a complete sled, plus as someone mentioned the bolt in the center is bad news! Been teaching and working with wood for over 50 years and can still order 10 beers with my fingers!! Do yourself a favor and Google tablesaw sled, great addition to your shop.

  • TLM80209

    Works for 90 degree cuts but not angle cuts, unless you make at least one miter bar attachment a slotted hole.

  • Chuck Heacock

    Ah yes, the never ending search for the elusive “perfect” crosscut sled. The dual bar most definitely give it more stability. The hard part is insuring that the fence is a perfect 90 Deg to the miter slots and the blade. The back side of the bars should also be secured together with a cross piece or the or it could still cantilever on you. There are countless video’s on YouTube that can give some really good idea’s to building a better sled. But what ever works for you and you are happy with the results, go for it. And I do agree with Joe Lunchbag about that bolt.

  • Danny Williams

    This rig will still twist! For actual stability, attach the wooden or metal miter-slot bars to the underside of a rectangular piece of MDF or other material, and build your preferred fence structure on top of that. It reduced your max depth of cut a little, but you’re almost never going that deep anyway. Ass long as the piece you’re cutting is riding directly on the saw table, you can’t possibly have absolute control of the cut. The pictures fence will work for many uses, but for zero-tolerance work (I build musical instruments), you need to eliminate even the slightest twisting of the fence.