Easily Removing a Wood Plug from a Hole Saw

Removing the wood plug from inside a hole saw used to be such a pain for me, but I’m hoping my discovery can help a lot of other woodworkers and DIYers remove them effortlessly. Before boring your hole, mark its centerpoint and scribe the circle with a compass. Drive a screw through the waste area about halfway between the centerpoint and the hole’s circumference. Choose a screw about an inch longer than the board’s thickness. Now bore the hole as usual, unplug the drill and grab the screw with a pliers to pull out the plug. Simple.

– Glenn Willis Jr.

Redondo Beach, California