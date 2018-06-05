Finishing with Rebar Chairs

Rebar chairs are my simple solution for spacing projects above the bench during finishing. Made of plastic, they’re used in the concrete business for floating grids of rebar inside a slab, but I’ve been using mine for almost 20 years for woodworking because they’re easy to store and clean — and they’re inexpensive. They don’t scratch wooden surfaces, either. Their bases measure about 2″, which offers good stability under even larger projects. You can find bags of rebar chairs at most home centers or building supply outlets in the concrete supplies area.

– Jim Wilson

San Marcos, Texas