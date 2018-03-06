Freeze Rubber Sander Drums First For Easier Sleeve Installation

Installing small diameter sandpaper sleeves on my spindle sander’s rubber drums is usually pretty easy, but the job is more challenging with larger diameter drums. To make these sleeves easier to install, I put the rubber drum in the freezer overnight, which shrinks the rubber. In the morning, even ordinarily snug-fitting sanding sleeves will slide on with ease. Give the drum an hour or so to warm up and swell to normal size, and the new sleeve will fit securely again.

– Andrew Taylor

Bolton, Connecticut