Ganging Clamping Cauls on Stands

When building large casework like entertainment centers, I install both cauls and clamps across the carcass to distribute clamping pressure evenly along my dado joints. But, all those cauls and clamps can be difficult to juggle with two hands when you work alone. To remedy the problem on a recent project, I screwed three sets of cauls to a pair of plywood stands with feet on the bottom. I centered the cauls on each project joint. With one of these stands positioned on either end of the carcass, all I had to do was slip the clamps in place on the cauls and tighten them. Sure made the glue-up easier!

– Willie Sandry

Camas, Washington