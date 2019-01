Got an old comb in your pocket you’re about ready to toss out and replace? Instead, give it a good cleaning, and then put it to work in your shop to help keep your brushes in tiptop shape. Before applying finish, give the brush a good, brisk combing to soften the bristles and dislodge any loose ones — it’ll keep them from ending up stuck in the wet finish.

– A.J. Hamler

Drums, Pennsylvania