How to Make Segmented Bowl Turning Blanks

Turning bowls that are made from segmented turning blanks is a popular woodturning technique. Segmented bowl turning blanks are made from many pieces of wood instead of one solid piece. Small wedges of wood are glued together to form different diameter rings and the rings are stacked and glued together to form a segmented turning blank. A segmented turning blank is more dimensionally stable than a solid wood blank. Solid wood changes dimension across the grain over time. The segmented blank will not change dimension over time. Another advantage of working with segmented turning blank is that they feature face, also known as plank grain, all the way around the bowl blank, making it easier to shape with turning tools.