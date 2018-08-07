Inexpensive Polishing Wheels for Rotary Tools

Ordinary felt furniture pads with plastic backs can be made into polishing wheels for high-speed rotary tools, like Dremel. I use a center finder to mark where to drill a small hole into the pad’s back surface. Then, I simply screw the pad onto a felt bob shaft — it’s the accessory shaft that appears to have a pointed sheet metal screw on the end. Alternately, you could use the cutoff wheel shaft if you trim away enough of the felt so that the shaft’s center screw can thread down and tighten against the pad’s plastic back.

– Don Baker

Tulsa, Oklahoma