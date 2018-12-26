January/February 2018 Issue Preview

For many of us, the weather outside is frightful, but that’s all the more reason to get out to the shop and work up some sweat making the projects you’ll find in the January/February 2019 issue of Woodworker’s Journal. Chris Marshall’s Router Table Organizer will help you maximize the empty space under your rolling table. Need even more shop storage? A Krenov-inspired shop cabinet will give you space to store all your hand tools. Our experts chime in with tips for the new year, including learning how to bore holes with your lathe, everything you need to know about the miter saw and thoughts on when (and where) to finish with shellac. Plus we have plans for a useful Contemporary Hall Table and instructions for making your own shop knives.

Krenov-inspired Shop Cabinet: Store your planes, knives and chisels in this classic, well-crafted shop staple from Charles Mak.

Router Table Organizer: If you’ve ever gotten tired of looking at the empty space under your rolling router table, Chris Marshall has some ideas on how to maximize your storage space with some relatively simple drawer and shelf construction.

Contemporary Hall Table: This lovely, functional hall table is a classic design that will stand the test of time from the workshop of guest columnist Chris Salomone.

Shop-made Marking Knives: Teresa Audet provides her guide for repurposing your old, unused saw blades to make smart, useful marking tools (which you can then store in your Shop Cabinet).

Woodturning: No drill press? No problem. Learn to use your shop’s lathe to sink straight, accurate holes and create a simple jig to make the process even easier while you’re at it.

Tool Tutorial: Miter saws are accurate, safe and handy. Take a deep dive into what makes a miter saw tick and how to get the most out of the one in your shop effectively and safely.

Scroll Sawing: If you have a scroll saw sitting in your shop that you haven’t touched in a while, it’s time to break it back out. We have a lot of ideas for you to tackle to get the most out of this versatile little machine in our new column.