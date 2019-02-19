Making a Simple Arc-drawing Jig

Bending a batten is one way to draw arcs of various curves, but here’s another method I find even easier to use. Just fasten two long, thin scraps together with a bolt and lock knob to form an adjustable angle, similar to a giant bevel gauge. Once you’ve determined the span of the arc you need and its height, nail a brad at each end of the span and mark the arc’s height at its centerpoint.

Now, set the arms of the jig against the brads and lock the apex of the jig at the height mark. Holding a pencil against the jig’s apex and the arms against the brads, slide the jig from one brad to the other, and you’ll draw a perfect arc.

– Tom Flader

Fond du Lac, Wisconsin