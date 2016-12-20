Making Draining an Air Compressor Cleaner

by Reader SubmittedDec 20, 2016
I once added nipple extensions and a ball valve to my air compressor’s tank drain, making it easier to reach. That still didn’t change the way it sprayed rusty, dirty water all over the shop floor when I opened the valve. So, here’s how I’ve remedied the problem: I added an elbow to the ball valve first, to direct the spray downward. Then, under the elbow, I placed a grout sponge in a plastic food container. Now, the sponge traps the water spray to keep the floor clean and dry, and the sponge dampness evaporates quickly. It’s an easy solution!

– Wille Sandry
Camas, Washington

  • Cecil Johns

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/5edb3acf3192cc972fdedb7f355b7d2cc8547b4355c9d53eb71b06bd8224287e.jpg For MAKING DRAINING AN AIR COMPRESSOR CLEANER, I like the Husky Extended Tank Drain Valve Assembly at Home Depot for $19.99.

  • Gregory Overcashier

    Classic “why didn’t I think of that”

  • Bob

    great idea!

  • Laurence Pylinski

    I’ve done something similar.
    I’ve attached a small rubber hose to the ball valve that runs under the overhead door for around 6″. That way any of the debris is ejected to the outside.

  • bob817

    This is a Great Idea, Thanks

  • Larry

    I manage a car wash that uses a lot of air. I did essentially the same thing except I put a 1/4″ hose burr where you put your down elbow and added a 4′ 1/4″ hose. This directs the (frequent) drain mess into the floor drain. My home workshop is plumbed with filters and, thus far, hasn’t presented any tank condensation that causes a mess. Great suggestion!!