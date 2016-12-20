Making Draining an Air Compressor Cleaner

I once added nipple extensions and a ball valve to my air compressor’s tank drain, making it easier to reach. That still didn’t change the way it sprayed rusty, dirty water all over the shop floor when I opened the valve. So, here’s how I’ve remedied the problem: I added an elbow to the ball valve first, to direct the spray downward. Then, under the elbow, I placed a grout sponge in a plastic food container. Now, the sponge traps the water spray to keep the floor clean and dry, and the sponge dampness evaporates quickly. It’s an easy solution!

– Wille Sandry

Camas, Washington