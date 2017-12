Installing threaded inserts perpendicular to the wood’s surface can be challenging, especially when starting them. But here’s how I make it easy.

I drill a hole the same diameter as the outside of the insert through a scrap piece of wood. Then, I use that as a guide over the hole to be tapped by the insert’s threads. Set the guide over the workpiece hole, drop the insert into the guide, and screw it down into place. Simple!

– Anthony Fisher

Sebastopol, California