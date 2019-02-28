March/April 2019 Issue Preview

In the March/April issue of Woodworker’s Journal, you’ll find options for putting your craftsmanship to work for your shop, your home – or your yard. A Folding Adirondack Chair offers improved storage for this classic outdoor piece, while a Weathered Wood Shelf and Mid-Century Modern Dresser provide easy-to-build accents for your home – or a loved one’s. Get back to basics in the shop by building your own Wooden Hand Plane, but don’t forget to take advantage of all the safety modern technology has to offer by learning about the best choice of dust collector to protect you from wood dust. If woodturning is your jam, you can learn a technique for turning bowls with a doughnut-shaped base; and, for the scroll sawyers among you, amaze your friends by creating three-dimensional objects via a compound cutting technique.

Folding Adirondack Chair: Chris Marshall’s update of the classic chair for outdoor relaxation adds an innovative twist for when it’s time to put the chair away: it folds flat for storage.

Wooden Hand Plane: Ever wanted to make your own hand plane? Starting with a chunk of wood and a piece of steel, Kimberly McNeelan walks you through the process for creating your own custom version of this shop classic.

Weathered Wood Shelf: Updated accents like black plumbing pipe supports and an easily applied finish that gives an “old” look to “new” wood add contemporary flair to this simple build.

Mid-Century Modern Dresser: Johnny Brooke milled up panels of walnut wood, then used rabbet and dado construction and brass pin accents to create this stylish storage piece.

Tool Tutorial: Don’t get left in the dust – learn from Sandor Nagyszalanczy all about what a dust collector does, why you need one, and which one is right for you.

Scroll Sawing: Compound cuts on a scroll saw create three-dimensional pieces for accents or other uses.