May/June 2018 Issue Preview

The May/June issue of Woodworker’s Journal has projects that will help you scratch that itch to get outside in the springtime: a quick-to-build Tabletop Fire Pit for your backyard gatherings and a Folding Bike Rack that has your wheels at the ready. Make an adjustment in your shop with the Router Lift Installation instructions, and learn about the shop standby tool with an overview of the table saw. Pick up some green wood drying tricks in Woodturning, and the technique for applying oil and varnish finishes in Finishing Thoughts.

Tabletop Fire Pit: Get aglow about the outdoors with this easy-to-build tabletop fire pit, plus expand your woodworking skills to a new material as you route an aluminum plate for the fire pit top.

Installing a Router Lift: Rob Robillard, the Concord Carpenter, walks you through a shop installation of Rockler’s cool new Pro Lift Router Lift into his his table saw’s extension table.

Tool Tutorial: For many woodworkers, the table saw is the shop’s go-to tool. Learn from tool expert Sandor Nagyszalanczy about what this versatile tool can do, the features you’ll find, safety setups and usage tips.

Woodturning: Can you speed up the drying time for green wood bowl blanks? Maybe … Woodturning expert Ernie Conover looks at the pros, cons and methodology of three techniques for faster or improved drying time.

Delaware Chair: Kerry Pierce’s classic post-and-rung chair takes advantage of story sticks and jigs to mark off turned elements and make repetitions – for this chair or others – much easier.

Folding Bike Rack: Easy-to-build storage for your two-wheeler keeps it ready to go in the garage or the back of the pickup, and folds down when not in use.