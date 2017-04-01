Recently we were planning a big family barbecue when my grill’s electric rotisserie decided to give up the ghost. There I was with a pile of chickens to get on the spit but no way to roast them. Thank goodness I have a lathe! I mounted the chicken between centers, set my lathe to its lowest speed and used a blowtorch to cook them to crispy perfection. If you like to brush on the sauce, be sure to wear eye protection or, even better, a face shield, for any speed over 100rpm. The juice is gonna fly! I find that MAPP gas really brings out the savory goodness more than propane, butane or other options. Happy cookouts!

– S. Pindleturner

Cheatinheart, Alabama