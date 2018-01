My hammers and long wrenches always seem to wind up in a pile, either on the bench or in a tool bag. I used to have to sort through them all to find the one I needed. But, this stacked organizer — made of 10″ lengths of scrap 1-1/2″-dia. PVC pipe — sure has made my tools easier to find! I glued and taped the pipes together into a grid, and it sits on my bench. Now, I can see every handled tool at a glance.

– Michael A. Butler

Edmund, Oklahoma