Photograph Your Dry Assemblies

After dry fitting an assembly, I will often take a photo of the setup with my cell phone before dismantling the clamps and cauls, especially if I am not carrying out the glue-up right away. That way, I’ve got a quick reference so I can replicate the arrangement of all of the components without having to remember the details. For instance, here’s a photo of a recent dry assembly for a task that I didn’t get back to until a couple of weeks later. These photos have streamlined countless complicated assembly jobs over the years. So, grab your phone and take a photo — it will last longer than your memory will.

– Charles Mak

Calgary, Alberta