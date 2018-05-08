Quick Check for Band Saw Table Squareness

Every now and then, it’s a good idea to check your band saw table for squareness to the blade. Here’s the quick method I like to use: take a piece of flat, square-edged scrap and cut a shallow kerf into one edge. Now pivot the block around so the kerf faces the back of the blade.

f you can slip the kerf into the blade from the back side, you know the table is square. But, if the cut doesn’t line up the table needs some fine-tuning with a combination or engineer’s square. Try the kerf-cutting trick again to check your adjustments once you’re done.

– Jim Steffner

Nova, Ohio