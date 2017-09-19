VIDEO: How to Refinish a Workbench Top

Your workbench is the most important tool in your shop. It provides a solid work surface that is at a comfortable working height, and it provides a flat surface that can be used to judge the flatness of all of your work pieces. No matter how much care you put into preventing damage to your workbench, a well used workbench will eventually develop enough wear and tear that it needs to be refinished.

In this video, Ernie Conover demonstrates how he resurfaced and refinished his 35-year-old workbench. You’ll learn how he made a modification to one of the workbench’s original features and how he used hand planes to resurface the worn work surface while still keeping it flat. Finally, he demonstrates how to apply a durable finish that will provide years of protection.