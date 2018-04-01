Roggler Table Saw Picket Fence

Are you tired of critters getting into your shop and messing up your cuts? Are your neighbors peeking in and offering unwanted suggestions? Keep those and other unwanted visitors out of your shop and away from your projects and keep your saw cuts true. The newest innovation from Roggler is the Table Saw Picket Fence.

Keep unwanted influences out while keeping your cuts in line. It’s as attractive as it is functional! Bring a slice of Americana to your table saw and a slice of wood to your next project.