Router Bit Tune-up Jig

Every now and then I need to remove the pilot bearings on router bits — either to clean the cutters in solvent or to switch to a different bearing size. It was difficult to hold the bit securely until I made this little jig. It’s a piece of scrap MDF measuring 2 x 9 inches with a 6″ slot cut up the middle at the table saw. I drilled a 1/2″-diameter hole through it 1″ from the end for larger-shank bits, a 1/4″ hole next to it for smaller shanks and a second 1/4″ hole at the end of the saw cut. To hold a bit securely, just squeeze the jig in a vise with light pressure. I also glued in a rare-earth magnet to hold an Allen wrench and spare parts while I work. Drill one more hole for hanging the jig up when not in use.

– Serge Duclos

Delson, Quebec