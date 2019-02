I’ve discovered that an inexpensive plastic cutlery tray is a tidy way to organize my collection of router guide bushings. Strips of 3/4″ stock cut to size and counterbored with a 1-1/4″ Forstner bit are perfect holders for all different sizes of guide bushings. The tray’s end compartment is also handy for keeping collets and wrenches. I store the locking rings for the guide bushings on end behind the bushing holders so they’re easy to grab.

– Serge Duclos

Delson, Quebec