Eventually the hook-and-loop pad on a random-orbit sander will wear out. Instead of throwing the old pad away, I used its mounting holes to screw it to a palm-sized block of wood. Even with some of the hook-and-loop surface worn away, I’ve found there’s still enough grip left on the pad to hold sanding discs for a convenient hand-sanding block.

– Paul Guncheon

Wahiawa, Hawaii