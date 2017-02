When cutting sheet materials – particleboard, MDF or whatever — I have to use my handheld circular saw on the floor of my one-car garage workshop. The knockdown cutting “platform” shown in the sketches above both raises and supports the sheet for the cut. I made the plywood brackets (that act like feet) so their top edges stick up 1/4″ to hold the sheet securely. When I’m done cutting, I take it all apart — no screws or fasteners — and hang it back on the wall.

-Vic Metzgar