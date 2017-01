Iron-on edge banding is easy to make. Rip the wood strips about 1/32″ thick from the edge of a board, then coat both the strip and your substrate with yellow wood glue. When the glue dries, iron the edging to the substrate with a hobby iron or a household iron set to medium heat and no steam. The heat will reactivate the glue so the edging sticks, and pressure from the iron flattens and smoothes the surface. It works great!

– Darold Lobb

Snohomish, Washington