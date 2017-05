Here’s how I resaw small stock into thinner pieces at my scroll saw. I clamp my workpiece standing on edge to a 2″ x 2″ scrap block that’s long enough to support the wood and clamp. Leave a little space between the back edge of the wood and your C-clamp for the blade to exit the cut. Now, just push the assembly through to make the resaw cut following your layout line.

– Dale Miller

Modesto, California