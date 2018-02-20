Smoking-hot Glue Holder

I’m always looking for a good reusable container to hold a small amount of glue when I need to brush it onto joint parts, dowels and so forth. Here’s the best solution I’ve found so far: old ashtrays. You can often find them at Goodwill or Salvation Army stores, at yard sales or even from ex-smokers. The notches around the rim for holding cigarettes or cigars works great for propping a glue brush in between uses, and they’re easy to wipe clean for re-use. I’ve found that even dried glue is easy to peel off of glass ashtrays after it has dried.

– Doug Thalacker

Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin