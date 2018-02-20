Taping Before Scraping Prevents Damage

After applying some hardwood edge banding to a worktop covered with plastic laminate, I needed a way to shave the edging flush with the laminate. I worried that using a hand plane or a router and flush-trim bit would be too aggressive and might damage the laminate surface. Instead, I wrapped one corner of my card scraper with blue painter’s tape. The card scraper removes material in a slow and predictable manner, and the blue tape prevented the corner of my scraper that was over the laminate from marring the surface.

– Willie Sandry

Camas, Washington