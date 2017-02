Do you ever get confused about which way to turn your drill press chuck key for tightening or loosening? Invariably, I would turn it the wrong way until I made this simple notation. Using a black permanent marker, I labeled it with an “L” for loosen, a “T” for tighten and a double arrowed line in-between. A piece of clear tape on top keeps the marker from rubbing off. Now I never guess, especially when the jaws are hidden inside the collar.

-David Long

Lexington, Kentucky