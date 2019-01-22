Using Handscrews to Replace Longer Clamps

Recently, when I was building a shelving unit for my garage, I needed to glue the 4-ft.-long shelves into their dadoes in the side panels. Trouble was, I didn’t have long-enough bar or pipe clamps to span that length for the final assembly.

So, here was my workaround: I clamped a wooden handscrew near the end of each shelf and inset them so they wouldn’t interfere with the dadoes. This way, I could use the handscrews as clamping surfaces for installing shorter bar clamps, to pull the assembly together. It worked great and saved me the cost of investing in longer, expensive clamps.

– Dave Janos

Corvallis, Oregon