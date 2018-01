Recently, I needed some really thin spacers to position the inset drawer faces on the bathroom vanity I was building. I didn’t have any handy, but I did have a roll of iron-on veneer edge tape. So, I ironed a few layers of veneer together to achieve the spacer thickness I needed — in this case, 1/16″. They were just the ticket for this task.

– William Petersen

New Harmony, Utah