Woodworker’s Journal – May/June 2017 Issue Preview

As spring turns to summer, the May/June issue of Woodworker’s Journal looks to the outdoors, with projects ranging from a relaxing Porch Swing to a turned Birdhouse, plus a Hanging Herb Garden. Instructions on building a Small-Scale Dehumidification Kiln help you save money on your woodworking lumber, right in your backyard. Plus, our woodturning columnist provides a review of today’s mini and midi lathes.

Murphy Bed: An updated version of the classic space-saving foldaway bed, with optional matching side cabinets.

Tool Review: Woodturning columnist Ernie Conover examines the latest in 10” mini and 12” midi lathes: what’s new, what’s important, and what’s best for your shop.

Summer-Ready Porch Swing: With built-in cup holders on both arms plus a contoured seat and back meant for relaxing, this outdoor addition will add some simple pleasures to many summers to come.

Hanging Herb Garden: This rack of modular planters can hang from your deck, your fence, or even a sunny outdoor wall. Worried you’ll forget to water? Author Sandor Nagyszalanczy shows you to how install a drip irrigation system.

Woodturning: A barrel-shaped birdhouse teaches you the coopering technique of stave construction while providing, depending on finish choice, an outdoor home for your feathered friends or an inside addition to your décor.

Graceful Bar Cart: An accessory for entertaining with a top tray that removes for serving, built-in holders for stemware and wine bottles, and caster wheels for moving easily from one part of the party to the next.

Small-Scale Dehumidification Kiln: If you’ve always wanted to dry your own lumber, this article’s for you. Learn how to assemble and use a shed style kiln.

