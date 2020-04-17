A Clean Way for Marking Wood

I’ve tried various ways to mark furniture or cabinet doors and drawers for hardware locations before installing it, but this is my favorite method. I use a fine-tip marker that’s made to be erasable. Either a “wet-erase” or “dry-erase” marker will work well. The beauty of the marker is that the color shows up on a finished or painted surface, but you can simply wipe it off if you make a mistake or need to reposition your marking holes for other reasons. Of course, the markers only work on furniture parts or cabinets that already have a finish applied. The ink won’t wipe off of raw wood.

– Andrew Sensenig

Penn Yan, New York