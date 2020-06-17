Abrasive Cleaner Holder

Synthetic wine corks work great for cleaning abrasives. But all it takes is accidentally bumping your fingers against the spinning sandpaper once, when the cork slips or wears down too far, to want some sort of a holder for the cork that makes this task safer.

Here’s my solution: I insert the cork into a 4-1/2″-long section of 3/4″ I.D. PVC plumbing pipe. Wine corks usually have an outside diameter of about 13/16″, which makes a good friction fit inside this “handle.” It’s a simple fix that saves my skin!

– Jim Wilson

San Marcos, Texas