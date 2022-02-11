Adding Wheels Brings Sweeping Changes

I have an old shop vacuum with a floor sweep attachment. The suction produced by the vacuum is so great that the floor sweep used to be difficult to move around the floor for cleanups. To fix the problem, I drilled holes on each side of the attachment and added small wooden wheels with bolts, washers and locknuts to lift the floor sweep slightly off the floor. Now I can easily roll the floor sweep around and pick up all the dust on my shop floor. It made a big improvement!

– Carol Johnston

Portland, Indiana