Adjusting Height of Long Bit

Not long ago, I encountered the problem that I couldn’t adjust my router table motor low enough in its lift to use a very long straight bit for cutting the shallow groove I needed to make. So instead of buying a shorter bit, I just attached a piece of slippery melamine board with a hole in it to my router table’s top with carpet tape.

The board acted like a giant shim to give the bit the lower cutting height this operation required. I positioned the through hole for the bit so that I could slide my router table fence up beside it. In the future, I can just drill more holes in this melamine board at whatever fence setting I need to use it again in the same way.

– Serge Duclos

Delson, Quebec