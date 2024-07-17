Always Have a Clean Glue Spout

Between uses, the spouts of my glue bottles dry and clog up, so I have to spend time cleaning them before I can even get started on a project. But I finally found a solution: I saved the spout from an empty glue bottle and soaked it in water for a few minutes to clean it. When I finished my next glueup, I replaced the “dirty” spout on that bottle with the clean one I had saved and immediately soaked the dirty one. Cycling the spouts this way, my glue bottle always has a clean spout to start with and a clean replacement waiting in reserve when I finish.

– Dusty Williams

Redlands, California