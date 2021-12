Sometimes even four hands don’t seem to be enough to get a band saw blade mounted easily. To make the job less frustrating, I use long twist ties that either come with a new blade or I find in the kitchen. They hold the blade on the upper wheel while I thread it through the blade guides and fit it around the lower wheel. Sure makes the process easier! Don’t forget to take the twist ties off before you close up the machine again.

– John Antone

Springfield, Oregon