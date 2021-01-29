Benchtop T-Track Planing Clamp

Occasionally I need to hold stock vertically while hand planing or sanding the edges, but it’s difficult to clamp in place on the edge of my workbench top because it doesn’t have a vise.

I solved the problem by installing a 48″ length of Rockler T-Track on the side of my bench, and I’ve equipped it with a pair of hold-down clamps that tighten with star knobs. Now, edge clamping is as easy as can be, and the hold-down clamps are plenty strong to keep the stock from shifting as I work on it.

-Alan Fletcher

Mahtomedi, Minnesota