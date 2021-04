If you’ve got a drawer full of home office supplies, you probably have some spare metal binder clips for paper on hand. I use them in various sizes to cover the sharp edges of my chisels when I store them. I install the clips just as you would when they’re used on paper: open the clip wide and slide it over the chisel blade, instead of just pushing the blade between the jaws. The clips stay in place well enough to help prevent dinged edges and accidental cuts.

– Jim Wilson

San Marcos, Texas