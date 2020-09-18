Bolt Makes Blade Cleaning More Efficient

When it’s time to clean a saw blade, I insert a 1/2″ threaded bolt through its 5/8″ arbor hole. The bolt’s head keeps the blade from suctioning to the bottom of the bucket I use for the cleaning solution, and the threaded shaft provides a safety handle of sorts for me to pick the blade up when it’s wet. The bolt is just a 2-1/2″-long all thread I happened to have. If I have several blades to clean, I thread a nut onto the bolt, which serves as a spacer to keep the blades from touching. This way, I can soak several blades at once to make the task more efficient.

– Jim Wilson

San Marcos, Texas