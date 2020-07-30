Brass Setup Bar Storage

I use my brass setup bars frequently at my router table, so here’s how I keep them within easy reach. I routed a dado slot for each bar into a scrap piece of 3/4″ plywood that’s large enough to fit the set with the bars spaced 1/2″ apart. The front-to-back measurement of each dado is a finger width less than the bar length, and the dadoes are about 1/16″ deeper than necessary so the bars are easy to insert and remove. When I screwed the completed tray to the bottom of the tabletop, I wedged a 1/4″ dowel at the back so the tray tilts backward slightly. This keeps the bars from vibrating out during routing or while I’m moving the table around the shop.

– Ray Brakke

Morrison, Colorado