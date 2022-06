If you need to create a colored infill, as I did for filling the recesses of the card suit symbols in the maple block shown, I’ve discovered that fiberglass resin mixed with craft glitter is a more affordable alternative to today’s popular (and expensive!) epoxy resins for woodworking. It does tend to shrink a little, but I like that 3D effect, because it makes it obvious that this is not some simple decal.

– Roger Mickelson

Mesa, Arizona