While helping me with a big glue-up task, my nine-year-old grandson Caleb — an avid woodworker — suggested we put a clamp onto the glue bottle to help squeeze out the glue when his little hands got tired. Turns out, his idea worked great! I only wish he had thought of this nifty trick when the two of us glued up 200 lineal feet of stock for a butcher block countertop last year… That was a lot of glue!

– Bruce Ridgway

Tupelo, Mississippi