Crosscut Sled Holster

I love my beefy crosscut sled, but I don’t like having to haul it very far from where I keep it to the table saw. I wanted to store it under my saw’s wing, but I found that it would sometimes tip over, and dragging the hefty sled out was getting tedious and starting to cause damage to the sled. That’s why I built this “holster” using a few dozen inexpensive transfer bearings and some scrap plywood. The sled now stores securely inside the holster next to my saw and pulls out quickly and easily whenever I need it.

– Greg Snow

Grand Rapids, Michigan